OPINION: NYC Bill Needs To Be Introduced In Minnesota Now

If there's one thing I can't stand about consultants, it's the, "what works HERE should definitely work THERE" policy. Sure, talking nonstop about sports in a market that regularly appears (and often win) in championship games will work in that market, but Minnesota is a little...uh, not that.

Aside from the Twins in '87 & '91; and the Lynx in 2011, 2013, 2015, and 2017. Those don't count...

2014 Winter TCA Tour - Day 13 But I do! Ah! Ah! Ahh! (Getty Images) loading...

I'm on board with this, though.

A bill in New York City (gittarope) seeks to introduce "noise cameras". What the actual heck are "noise cameras"?

They're cameras that activate if a vehicle's noise reaches 85 decibels from 50 feet away.

Time to patch up your s**tbox.

2005 Summer NBC Television Critics Press Tour - Day 13 Don't say it...do not say it... (Getty Images) loading...

Why Do We Need Noise Cameras?

The bill is in response to the ever-rising number of noise complaints about loud vehicles. It doesn't separate the rusty loud vehicles from the loud vehicles driven by guys birthnamed Rusty.

Thats a hurtful stereotype, hoss! Photo by Dan Becker on Unsplash) That's a hurtful stereotype, hoss! (Photo by Dan Becker on Unsplash) loading...

There's really nothing like being out for a peaceful walk only to be interrupted by a dingus driving a vehicle with an exhaust system that can be best described as "cosmetic only". Or perhaps it's 2am on a Tuesday and the world is sleeping, except for Greg in his Civic that's decked-out with an amplified-kazoo exhaust.

In either case: sorry 'bout your d*ck, bro.

Get our free mobile app

Fines for violations start at $800 for a first offense, with a third (you really should've gotten this taken care of by now) offense costing you $2,625.

It'll likely pass in NYC, and I think it should be brought up in Minnesota.

Right after they pass a bill regulating LED headlight brightness and aim.

Contestants Get Dirty At Annual Redneck Games Aynt comepleyeng, hoss! (Getty Images) loading...

Top 20 Minnesota Breweries From All Over the State Top breweries in the Minnesota ranked according to Brewery Stars with representation from all over the state Gallery Credit: Megan Zee