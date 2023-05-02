Opening Night Grandstand Band Booked for Great Minnesota Get-Together
The Great Minnesota Get-Together, otherwise known as the Minnesota State Fair has been announcing bands performing in the Grandstand for a few weeks. Now, they have booked the band that will kick the whole thing off.
The Black Keys will play the Grandstand at the Minnesota State Fair on Thursday, August 24th, which is the first day of the fair. The Black Keys are bringing their Dropout Boogie Tour the the fair with opening band the Velveteers.
The Black Keys have been around for about 20 years, founded in Akron, Ohio. They saw more worldwide success after their album including the single "Lonely Boy" in 2011 saw some success.
"Lonely Boy" was the group's highest-charting song in several countries, peaking at number 64 on the Billboard Hot 100, number two on the Australian Singles Chart, and number 33 on the Canadian Hot 100.
The Black Keys join the rest of the Minnesota State Fair Grandstand lineup including several genres of music.
The Black Keys
The Chicks
Keith Urban (Only obstructed view seats still available)
Boys II Men & Chaka Khan
Happy Together Tour
Brandi Carlile (Only obstructed view seats still available)
Yung Gravy
Duran Duran
Music on a Stick
Blippi
Tickets are on sale for all of these performers. Just go to the state fair website for pricing and more information on each performer. As of the writing of this, there are still tickets available for all of these shows with only obstructed view seating available for Keith Urban and Brandi Carlile.
