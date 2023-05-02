The Great Minnesota Get-Together, otherwise known as the Minnesota State Fair has been announcing bands performing in the Grandstand for a few weeks. Now, they have booked the band that will kick the whole thing off.

The Black Keys will play the Grandstand at the Minnesota State Fair on Thursday, August 24th, which is the first day of the fair. The Black Keys are bringing their Dropout Boogie Tour the the fair with opening band the Velveteers.

The Black Keys have been around for about 20 years, founded in Akron, Ohio. They saw more worldwide success after their album including the single "Lonely Boy" in 2011 saw some success.

The Black Keys join the rest of the Minnesota State Fair Grandstand lineup including several genres of music.

The Black Keys

The Chicks

Keith Urban (Only obstructed view seats still available)

Boys II Men & Chaka Khan

Happy Together Tour

Brandi Carlile (Only obstructed view seats still available)

Yung Gravy

Duran Duran

Music on a Stick

Blippi

Tickets are on sale for all of these performers. Just go to the state fair website for pricing and more information on each performer. As of the writing of this, there are still tickets available for all of these shows with only obstructed view seating available for Keith Urban and Brandi Carlile.

