Opening Dates for Minnesota Ski Resorts – Some Are Open Now

I know, it's still technically Fall, but with the cold weather that we have experienced recently it seem like a situation of "why not?" When the temperature dips to the 30s, and we got a little snow people start thinking about winter activities in Minnesota.

This brings us to what ski resorts are open and which are opening soon in Minnesota.

POWDER RIDGE

Word of advice - once the Lazer tube dates are announced, you need to get those tickets because this sells out very quickly every year.

WILD MOUNTAIN SKI & SNOWBOARD - Open now. They decided to take advantage of this past week's snowfall and colder temps and opened. Now they will have to make their own snow if they wish to remain open.

ANDES TOWER HILLS - NOVEMBER 11

AFTON ALPS - NOVEMBER 18

LUTSEN - NOVEMBER 18

HYLAND HILLS - NOVEMBER 21

BUCK HILL - NOVEMBER 22

GIANTS RIDGE- NOVEMBER 25

SPIRIT MOUNTAIN - NOVEMBER 26

Make sure to check this site often to see if the dates change. Due to weather they could open earlier or delay an opening.

The On the Snow website will also give you updated snow reports for the state.

If you are really into winter sports & activities, this is a great way to plan a weekend getaway or staycation, whatever you want to call it,

