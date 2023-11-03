Opening Dates for Minnesota Ski Resorts – Some Are Open Now
I know, it's still technically Fall, but with the cold weather that we have experienced recently it seem like a situation of "why not?" When the temperature dips to the 30s, and we got a little snow people start thinking about winter activities in Minnesota.
This brings us to what ski resorts are open and which are opening soon in Minnesota.
POWDER RIDGE
11/2/2023: Snowmaking 2023/2024 has officially started!
Tentative Opening Date for Skiing/Boarding is November 18th, weather dependent.
Word of advice - once the Lazer tube dates are announced, you need to get those tickets because this sells out very quickly every year.
WILD MOUNTAIN SKI & SNOWBOARD - Open now. They decided to take advantage of this past week's snowfall and colder temps and opened. Now they will have to make their own snow if they wish to remain open.
ANDES TOWER HILLS - NOVEMBER 11
AFTON ALPS - NOVEMBER 18
LUTSEN - NOVEMBER 18
HYLAND HILLS - NOVEMBER 21
BUCK HILL - NOVEMBER 22
GIANTS RIDGE- NOVEMBER 25
SPIRIT MOUNTAIN - NOVEMBER 26
Make sure to check this site often to see if the dates change. Due to weather they could open earlier or delay an opening.
The On the Snow website will also give you updated snow reports for the state.
Snowpack levels across Minnesota are currently 18% of normal. Minnesota's annual average snowfall total is 39". The table below shows the snow cover in Minnesota. For each ski resort you will find the essential information from its snow report: snow depths, open slopes and lifts, date of the last snowfall, today's weather. All the information you need to choose the right ski resort for you in Minnesota.
If you are really into winter sports & activities, this is a great way to plan a weekend getaway or staycation, whatever you want to call it,
LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades
Gallery Credit: KATELYN LEBOFF
KEEP READING: Get answers to 51 of the most frequently asked weather questions...