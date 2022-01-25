Open Skate This Weekend At Sartell’s Scheels Athletic Complex

Let's face it, the weather has been too cold for spending extended periods of time outside lately. It's making it hard to enjoy the beautiful Minnesota winter and all of the fun that comes with it ... like ice skating!

Get our free mobile app

Fear not, skaters! This weekend the Scheels Athletic Complex in Sartell is hosting open skate on Saturday, January 29th from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. You can enjoy all of the fun of skating but from the comfort of the indoors.

I like indoor skating better because the ice is way less bumpy than at an outdoor rink. Plus, I'm kind of a temperature snob. I need the temperature to be comfortable, otherwise, I don't have any fun.

My four-year-old just got his first pair of hockey skates for Christmas and hasn't really had the opportunity to use them yet. Thanks, Mother Nature. This weekend will be the perfect opportunity to lace them up.

If you're interested in attending the event, you can bring your own skates or rent out a pair for $4.

There's a small admission fee of $3 per skater. Scheels Athletic Complex is located at 1109 1st Street in Sartell.

For more information, you can check out the open skate event page on Facebook, or contact the Scheels Athletic Complex.

See Inside an Abandoned Church for Sale in Long Prairie

8 Tips for Avoiding Car Theft in St. Cloud