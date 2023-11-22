One Of Minnesota’s Beloved Game Shows Has It’s Own Channel
WHAT'S COMING TO PLUTO TV?
The original 'Price is Right' game show, made its debut on November 26th, 1956 on NBC's daytime lineup. The host in the very early shows was not Bob Barker, but a man named Bill Cullen, who was a former radio personality, who was also the host for popular game shows at the time like "Name That Tune" and "To Tell The Truth."
THE VERSION WE ALL KNOW AND LOVE
"The Price Is Right" which we came to know and love, was the version they debuted on September 4th, 1972, with host Bob Barker. Yes...there were daytime and evening versions through the years, but one thing we can all agree on...Bob Barker was a huge part of the success of that program. He was host for 35 years, and we all came to know and love Bob Barker, who always reminded us to spay or neuter our pets at the end of each show.
THE PRICE IS RIGHT - THE BARKER ERA
Now you can watch as much of "The Price Is Right" as you want to. Pluto TV has a dedicated channel to 'The Price Is Right- The Barker Era. Beginning on Friday, December 1st, 2023 you'll get Bob Barker's Price is Right episodes 24/7. For now, the Bob Barker Era episodes will be exclusive to the Pluto channel.
HOW TO WATCH
Some things you won't be able to do; You won't be able to watch specific episodes. The shows will run 24 hours a day, seven days a week, back to back. I wish we were going to see the commercials of yesteryear, but I'm sure they will be making use of that time for today's commercials. Pluto is planning on having specific runs, like a Christmas Eve marathon of holiday-themed episodes, according to Vulture.com.
HOW DO YOU GET PLUTO TV?
I suppose you are asking yourself; How do I get Pluto TV anyway? Pluto TV is available on multiple platforms like Amazon Fire TVs, Visio, and Samsung Smart TVs. If you are like me and have a Roku, you can also download the Pluto App to your Roku. You can also download Pluto TV to your mobile devices, from the Apple App Store, or for Android users from The Google Play store.
Fame and Fortune: These Are the Richest Celebrities in the World
Gallery Credit: Stacker
LOOK: 25 of the Most Expensive Divorces of all Time
Gallery Credit: Stacker
."}" data-sheets-userformat="{"2":33554688,"11":4,"28":1}">
LOOK: The Most Famous Actor Born Every Year