One Of A Kind! A Central Minnesota Barn Beauty Is Listed For Sale

Want a vehicle that is sure to turn a few heads as you drive by? I've found just the thing, and I'm pretty sure it's truly a one-of-a-kind find. The barn beauty is a 1988 Yugo, well technically it's two of them, put together to make a franken-limo, but according to the seller other than the two cars becoming one, when it ran it was a good runner, and for possibly $40 it could be up and running again.

I saw this vehicle posted to Central MN Buy, Sell, Trade, & Search on social media, and I couldn't resist looking at the pictures, I've got to say this thing looks like a fun project car for someone handier than I.

Cory R is selling the car, and here is his description:

This is a 5 speed manual 1988 Yugo or as I like to call it a Wego lol Yugo is a fairly￼rare vehicle. I was only able to find 2 for sale in all of the United States(on Craigslist anyways). If you google Yugo limo. You’ll only see 2-3 of them and one of them is more then likely photo shopped. So, I’d say the Yugo Limo or Wego is a pretty rare vehicle indeed.

My grandpa bought the two cars from a dealership. Both cars supposedly had close to zero miles on them. He put the cars together and put the 42,801 miles on it.

He went to college for auto body and had his own body shop back in the day. So, it’s safe to say he knew what he was doing when he put them together.

He quite driving it awhile back and parked it in the barn. I guess he tried starting it after that and said it needs to have the carb rebuilt. He’s now 82 and doesn’t feel like messing with it. They sell a carb rebuild kits on rockauto for like $40.

Asking $4,000 for it

If you can really get this going again for $40, why not!

Bonus points if your name is Roger.

