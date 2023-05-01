Old Dominion ‘No Bad Vibes’ Coming To Xcel Energy Center – Get Ticket Info!

'NO BAD VIBES' FROM OLD DOMINION!

We've got great news! Old Dominion will be coming to the Xcel Energy Center with their 'No Bad Vides' tour, with supporting artists Priscilla Block, Adam Doleac, and Kylie Morgan on September 9th, 2023!

HOW TO GET YOUR TICKETS!

Tickets for this show will go on sale on Friday, May 5th at 10 am.

PRESALE TICKETS FOR THE BIGGEST FANS

Presale will being on Wednesday, May 3rd at 10 am with the special codeword: MEMORYLANE

