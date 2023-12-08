Not Your Grandaddy’s Fish house. Amazing with Amenities!

When winter comes to Minnesota and the lakes freeze over, entire mini cities pop up on those frozen lakes. You see it every year when the fish houses start populating the frozen lakes.

I went to college in Bemidji and it was always fun to see the increased population in the city each winter from all the ice houses that would pop up on Lake Bemidji for ice fishing. I knew a couple people that had their own or their parents had ice houses on the lake, so I got to go check them out.

I'm not a fishing enthusiast, but as a college kid I sure thought those ice houses were a cool, fun place to spend some time. Well, those ice houses have really changed through the years. You can get custom made ice houses now that have all the comforts of home.

This ain't your Grandaddy's fish house! These have full bathrooms, TV's, full kitchens where you can cook full meals, pop outs for extra room and more.

One of the more popular companies that are building these custom ice houses is based in Montevideo, called Ice Castles, started 26 years ago by Brett Drexler's Dad, Jeff. They say that 80 percent of the ice houses they build are custom-made. Like a 'caboose' ice house.

With the progress that's been made with these ice houses, you can now use them year-round. So if you need a place to stay on your hunting trip, or extra space for people at your cabin in the summer. They seem much like the tiny house craze these days, only more mobile.

Now you just need to not forget that you're there to fish!

