North Dakota Woman Accused of Burning Down Stearns County House

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A woman from North Dakota is charged with burning down a Stearns County man's home.

Forty-year-old Jamie Morin of Wahpeton is charged with the 1st-degree arson of a dwelling.

Stearns County Sheriff's Office Stearns County Sheriff's Office loading...

Sheriff's deputies were called to a home along 248th Avenue in Krain Township just after 2:00 Thursday afternoon for a house fire. A deputy arrived to find the home fully engulfed with flames and black smoke coming from the attic.

The deputy made contact with Morin who, court records show, admitted she had started the fire and that no one was inside. When the deputy asked her why and how she had started the fire, she allegedly made comments about being kidnapped and using a propane torch.

The homeowner arrived on the scene and told deputies he had met the woman in North Dakota and brought her back to Minnesota to live with him. They had been together for approximately one month.

The owner said he went to work on Thursday and left Morin at the house. He wasn't aware the house was on fire until a neighbor called to alert him.

Evidence found at the scene found by the State Fire Marshal matched the woman's story about how the fire started.

The house is considered a complete loss.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

LOOK: Food history from the year you were born From product innovations to major recalls, Stacker researched what happened in food history every year since 1921, according to news and government sources.

RANKED: Here Are the 63 Smartest Dog Breeds Does your loyal pup's breed make the list? Read on to see if you'll be bragging to the neighbors about your dog's intellectual prowess the next time you take your fur baby out for a walk. Don't worry: Even if your dog's breed doesn't land on the list, that doesn't mean he's not a good boy--some traits simply can't be measured.