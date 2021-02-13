Norsemen Top Bobcats in OT

BISMARCK, ND -- The St. Cloud Norsemen earned another big overtime win when they faced the Bismarck Bobcats on the road Friday.

The Norsemen scored first, taking a 1-0 lead in the first period. The Bobcats responded with two goals of their own to close the period with a 2-1 advantage.

St. Cloud rallied in the second, scoring another goal to tie the game up 2-2. After a scoreless third, the game went into overtime.

At the 1:05 mark, the Norsemen lit the lamp and earned the win 3-2.

Nate Warner, Ryan O'Neil, and Brett Chorske each netted one for St. Cloud. Paxton Geisel made 20 saves and allowed two goals in the win.

The Norsemen improve to 7-14 and will face the Bobcats in game two on Saturday. Puck-drop is scheduled for 7:15 p.m.