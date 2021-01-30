Norsemen Take Down Minotauros

MINOT -- The St. Cloud Norsemen earned their first win since December when they visited the Minot Minotauros Friday night.

St. Cloud scored the only goal of the opening period to take control of the game 1-0. After a scoreless second, the Minotauros scored early in the third to tie the game up.

The Norsemen slid in two more goals to close out regulation with the 3-1 win.

Ryan O'Neill, Chase Freiermuth, and Ben Helgeson each netted one for St. Cloud. Paxton Geisel made 20 saves and allowed just one goal in the win.

The Norsemen improve to 4-12. St. Cloud and Minot will take the ice again on Saturday for game two of the weekend series. Puck-drop is set for 7:35 p.m.