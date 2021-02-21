Norsemen Fall to Bobcats 5-2

ST. CLOUD -- A late rally from the Bismarck Bobcats proved to be too much for the St. Cloud Norsemen on Saturday.

The Bobcats netted the first goal of the game early in the first, but the Norsemen answered with one of their own to tie it up. In the second it was St. Cloud who lit the lamp first to move ahead 2-1. This time Bismarck responded to tie the game.

The Bobcats ran away with the game in the final period. They scored three unanswered goals and came out on top 5-2.

Cooper Gay and Blake Perbix each scored a goal for St. Cloud.

The Norsemen fell to 8-16 and will head to Austin on Wednesday to face the Bruins. Puck-drop is set for 7:05 p.m.