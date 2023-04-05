Norsemen Battling For Playoff Position As Regular Season Winds Down

With four games left in the regular season, the St. Cloud Norsemen still have a lot to play for. After sweeping a pair of key games against Austin last week, St. Cloud is currently in second place in the Central Division, three points ahead of North Iowa and six points ahead of Minot and Aberdeen.

As you can see in the above image, even sixth place Bismarck is not out of the race heading into the final stretch of the season.

This weekend the Norsemen will host Aberdeen at the MAC for games on Friday and Saturday night. St. Cloud needs one win to clinch a playoff spot, but the team is hoping to finish in second place (Austin cannot be caught in the standings with so few games remaining), which would give them home-ice advantage in the first round of the postseason.

St. Cloud has been on a good run as it looks to clinch a postseason berth, posting a division-best 6-2-0-2 record over its last ten games.

Both Friday and Saturday's games at the Municipal Athletic Complex are slated for 7 p.m. puck drops.

In addition, Saturday is "Fan Appreciation Night" at the MAC. Three fans will have a chance to win $50,000 toward a new car from Miller and a fan will have a chance to win $10,000 from Fleet Farm. There are also ticket specials being offered for the game as well.

Tickets for the games can be purchased HERE.