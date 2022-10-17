Nominations Being Accepted for Young Leaders Program

ST. CLOUD -- The Greater St. Cloud Development Corporation is seeking nominations for the next cohort of the Minnesota Young American Leaders Program.

The program brings rising leaders together to focus on the inclusive economic development of their city, as well as on challenges and opportunities of common concern across the state and region.

This is the third time the program has been available for local professionals in the St. Cloud region.

Nominations are due by November 11th and should include the person's name, professional role, resume and why they should be considered.

Those chosen will attend a multi-day workshop in May 2023 at the University of Minnesota, Twin Cities campus.

Last year, eight St. Cloud area residents were chosen for the Minnesota Young American Leaders Program.