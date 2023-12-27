No Paid Sick Time in Minnesota? That is About to Change Jan 1

Minnesotans working paycheck to paycheck (which seems to be most people) can not afford to be sick. In other words, most people cannot afford to take time off from their job if they are sick. They cannot afford to lose the pay that they will not be getting if they are not at work.

No one wants someone who is feeling sick, especially after we all went through the pandemic shut downs, to come into work if they are ill. But missing pay because they are sick isn't always feasible. People will just choose to come in anyway, unless they literally are unable to do that.

But now, that is about to change.

Starting on January 1, 2024, the state of Minnesota will require most business to provide sick and/or safe time.

From FOX 9:

This sick time can be use for the employee themselves, or can be used for the employee to care for a sick family member, like if your child is ill. Or can also be used for time away from work so that they can seek help for domestic abuse, sexual assault or stalking.

And this particular new law is different from the law that will be going into effect in 2026 that gives employees time off for medical leave, which does refer to larger life events.

