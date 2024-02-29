No Love For Central MN Pizza? This &#8216;Best&#8217; MN Pizza List Stinks

No Love For Central MN Pizza? This ‘Best’ MN Pizza List Stinks

Image Credit: aliyah jamous via unsplash

I recently found a 'best' Minnesota pizza list, and I saw one chain on the list that is located here in St. Cloud. The chain that made the list is Jet's Pizza, which is a solid Central Minnesota pick, but does the rest of this list really outrank any other Central MN Pizzera? Let's find out.

Jake's Pizza of Willmar was the pizza place that shared the 'best of' list.

Personally, I see Willmar as being more Western Minnesota than Central Minnesota, which is why I am only considering Jet's to be representing Central MN.

If you look through the list, Davanni's is listed twice, and having grown up on that stuff I would also have it taking up two spots on my list, but many of the other pizza places listed don't give our region much love.

Photo by Nik Owens on Unsplash
loading...

Norm's Wayside in Wright County gets a nod for their Detroit-style pizza, if you aren't familiar with Norm's Waywide you can find more information about it here. Other than that, if you wanted to enjoy 'great' pizza you'd have to be in the Twin Cities or way 'up North'.

Small towns like Tower and Biwabik made the list, while places like Royalton, Princeton, and Grey Eagle didn't.

I'd like to think that something like a House of Pizza Pie would knock another pizza place off that list.

Get our free mobile app

What pizza place here in Central Minnesota was overlooked on this list? Let us know in the comments!

LOOK: Counties with the most bridges in dire need of repair in Minnesota

Stacker investigated which counties in Minnesota have the most bridges in dire need of repair using data from the Federal Highway Administration.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

 

Come Visit Roscoe, Minnesota with Us in Pictures

 

Come With Us and Visit Clearwater, MN in Pictures

 

 

Filed Under: best pizza, Best Pizza in MN?, Central Minnesota Pizza, Minnesota Pizza
Categories: articles, Featured, St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 1390 Granite City Sports