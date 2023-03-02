No Closures Planned for Walleye Harvest on Mille Lacs Lake

Piter1977 - Thinkstock

GARRISON (WJON News) -- Good news for anglers who like to fish for walleye.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has determined walleye fishing on Mille Lacs Lake is scheduled to be open all summer with no planned closures in early July like in previous years.

Starting with the fishing opener on May 13th, anglers will be able to keep one walleye between 21-23 inches or one over 28 inches.

The DNR says a lower winter harvest of only 4,300 pounds was due to abundant forage in the lake and poor early ice conditions. They say it allows for an increase in the state harvest during the open water season.

The 2023 harvest has increased by 20,000 pounds to 100,300 pounds.

The DNR says harvest adjustments are always possible if the conditions warrant them.

 

 

