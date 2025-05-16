NJCAA Baseball Update – Friday, May 16th

REGION 13 FINAL FOUR/NORTH PLAINS DISTRICT

NJCAA NATIONAL JUNIOR COLLEGE

CENTURY WOOD DUCKS 9 CYCLONES 4

The Wood Ducks defeated their regional rivals the Cyclones, they each collected fourteen hits, they collect two doubles and two triples. Nathan Bunyard threw six innings to earn the win, he gave up eight hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded nine strikeouts. Shayne Pellin threw three innings, he gave up six hits, one run, two walks and he had four strikeouts.

The Wood Ducks offense was led by Seth Nelson went 3-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored two runs. Connor Larsen went 3-for-4 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Caden Besemer went 2-for-5 for two RBIs and Joe Hansen went 2-for-3 with a triple and a double for two RBIs, a walk and he scored two runs. Caden Stern went 1-for-2 for a RBI, two walks and he was hit by a pitch and Hunter Guenther went 1-for-5 with a triple, a walk, a stolen base, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs.

Cyclones Evan Acheson threw 1 1/3 innings, he gave four hits, five runs, one walk and he had a strikeout. Owen Hindermann threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up four hits, two runs, one walk and he had two strikeouts. Nate Lander threw three innings, he gave up three hits, one run, one walk and he had four strikeouts. Isaac Schroers threw one inning, he gave up two hits, one run, two walks and he had a strikeout.

The offense was led by Devan Meran, he went 3-for-5 with a double for two RBIs, a stolen base and he scored a run. Terrance Moody went 2-for-4 with a double, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Hayden Frank went 3-for-4 with a triple a walk and he scored a run and Griffin Dosan went 2-for-5 for two RBIs. Kinnick Christensen went 3-for-5 and he scored a run and Max Reis had two walks, Ben Rothstein had a walk and Danny Sanchez had a walk.

ALEXANDRIA LEGENDS 21 RIVERLAND 6

The Legends defeated their regional rivals Riverland, they out hit them twenty to nine. This included five home runs and five doubles. Jaden Vorpahl threw two innings, he gave up five hits, two runs one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Jonah DeJong threw three innings, he gave up four hits four runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Jonah DeJong, he went 4-for-4 with a home run and two doubles for four RBIs, a walk and he scored two runs. Connor Davis went 3-for-4 with a home run and a double for seven RBIs, a walk and he scored four runs. Gabe Cabera went 3-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs and Isaac Hamann went 3-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored four runs. Jaden Drill went 2-for-5 with a home run for three RBIs and he scored three runs. Devin Gutierrez went 2-for-5 with a double for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Hunter Brodina went 1-for-3 with a home run for a RBI and a walk, Jasmer Ortiz-Aponte went 1-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run, Steve Heber had a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs.

Carter McQuery threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up seven hits, eight runs, one walk and he had a strikeout. Riley Jax threw 1 2/3 gave up five hits, seven runs, three walks and he had a strikeout. Ben Zahm threw three innings, he gave up eight hits, six runs and he had a strikeout.

Their offense was led by Evan Lenz, he went 2-for-2 with a double for a RBI, a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Alberto Rigual went 1-for-3 with a triple for a RBI and he scored a run and Peyton Ransom went 1-for-3 for a RBI. Dylan Carlson went 1-for-3 for a RBl and he scored a run.