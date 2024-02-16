Nine Central Minnesotans Selected for State Leadership Conference

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Nine central Minnesotans have been selected to participate in a leadership conference this spring.

The Greater St. Cloud Development Corporation has announced its cohort for the 2024 Minnesota Young American Leaders Program in May.

This year’s participants are St. Cloud Financial Credit Union Director of Multicultural Services Eunice Adjei, Project Optimist Founder Nora Hertel, St. Cloud State University Women's Center Assistant Director and Gender Violence Prevention Coordinator Rebecca Kotz, GeoComm GIS Manager Hanna Lord, Park Industries Marketing Specialist Kelti Lorence, Licensed Clinical Psychologist Vincent Miles, St. Cloud Community Engagement Director Emmanuel Oppong, Gallagher Client Manager Colleen Schumann, and Sourcewell District Strategy Partner Aaron Sinclair.

The group will join more than 60 young professionals from for-profit, government, and non-profit backgrounds from Duluth, Fargo-Moorhead, Mankato, Minneapolis-Saint Paul, and Rochester at the conference.

The four-day event will be held at the University of Minnesota and allow attendees to share and learn strategies for working together across their respective sectors to improve their communities and regions.

The event, a partnership between the University of Minnesota’s Center for Integrative Leadership, the Itasca Project, and Harvard Business School, is modeled after the national Young American Leaders Program put on by Harvard.

All participants must have a minimum of seven years of professional experience, a track record of civic engagement, and an openness to collaborating with other organizations.

The MYALP was started back in 2019. This year’s event runs from May 19th through the 22nd.

