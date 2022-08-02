DON'T STEAL MY SPAM

No offense to the makers of SPAM, but I never thought I'd see the day that SPAM would be located behind the counter at grocery stores, or under lock and key due to people stealing the product; but apparently it's happening in New York.

DUANE READE SAYS DON'T STEAL OUR SPAM

A New York Store called Duane Reade, which is located in New York City's Port Authority Bus Depot, has placed the product, (which sells for $3.99) in plastic casings behind the counter. Can you imagine any store in Minnesota, putting one of our most popular items in plastic cases to prevent theft of the product? Many of the people visiting the store, and even the cashiers were giggling about the lockdown, saying that, along with a Starfish Tuna, which is valued at $1.87 are being put in these special plastic casings, but the more expensive items like Amy's Soup, which sells for $5.49, were NOT placed under lock and key. Go figure.

NOT EVERYONE BELIEVES IN THE LOCKDOWN

It's important to mention that there are several other Duane Reade grocery stores around New York City that are NOT putting SPAM in plastic containers, and they lock up more expensive items like ice cream. (Now, I can see locking up more expensive items that won't melt, but ice cream? That just seems like an item that would be hard to hide in your coat pocket).

