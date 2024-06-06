New Vikings Uniforms Unveiled – Introducing The Winter Warrior

The Minnesota Vikings unveiled their newest uniform variation on Thursday. Dubbed the 'Winter Warrior,' the team will debut the new uniforms for their December 16th Monday Night Football game against the Chicago Bears at US Bank Stadium.

The winter warrior look will feature an all-white helmet with a gray metallic stripe that "emulates the metal strips on early Viking battle helmets," according to the Vikings' website. The team's trademark horns will outlined in metallic purple. The helmet is the first non-purple helmet in franchise history.

In addition to making helmet history all warm colors have been removed, making this the first uniform set to not utilize the color gold. Other minor details include a new font for the word 'Vikings' under the collar on the front of the jersey, a 'unique icicle drip' accent on the numbers and a Nordic Knot pattern on the back neckline.

The Vikings should have an interesting 2024 season with quarterback Kirk Cousins departing for Atlanta and a combination of journeyman Sam Darnold and first round draft pick JJ McCarthy set to fight for playing time at the position.

Wide Receiver Justin Jefferson just signed a massive contract extension and should come into the season healthy and happy, and fellow wideout Jordan Addison will look to build on a solid rookie season.

The Vikings also have made some personnel changes on defense including the drafting of Dallas Turner with the 17th pick in the first round of the 2024 Draft.

The Minnesota Vikings open the 2024 season on September 9th with a road game against the New York Giants.