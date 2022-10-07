New Training Facility for First Responders at Camp Ripley

CAMP RIPLEY (WJON News) -- A new state-of-the-art training facility officially opened Thursday at Camp Ripley Training Center in Little Falls.

It will give firefighters and other first responders the training they need to protect their community. Drills and exercises will include simulated responses to rail car leaks, pipeline incidents, tanker truck crashes, and other hazardous transportation scenarios.

Twenty railroad companies transport hazardous materials and other cargo on 4,000 miles of rail line in Minnesota every day. Trucking companies regularly move hazardous materials across the state's freeways, highways, and interstate systems.

Construction on the five acre facility began last year. The first training event will be this weekend with the State Emergency Response Teams.