New This Year, Coborn’s Will Be Closed On Thanksgiving

Typically, Coborn's stores have been open for at least a few hours on Thanksgiving. Usually they were open regular store hours. That'll change this year.

I made a pit stop to my local Coborn's in Sartell yesterday to pick up some groceries and drop off my dry cleaning. I was told by the cashier that changes were coming.

She mentioned that the store would be closed this year on Thanksgiving. So, loyal customers will need to plan ahead this year and make sure they've got everything they need before they start cooking their holiday feast.

So far, the grocery store hasn't made any official announcement via their website or their Facebook page. Right now, they're just letting their customers know by word of mouth at checkout.

If you have any questions you can contact your local Coborn's store.

