New Taqueria Opens in Sauk Rapids

A brand new taco shop has just opened in Sauk Rapids. Don Chuy Taqueria opened to the public on Tuesday, June 14th.

Don Chuy Taqueria LLC has been operating as a food truck the past few years doing pop-ups around Central Minnesota, but now has a permanent location on Benton Drive in the former location of Hernandez Burritos and Smoke-In D's BBQ (31 Benton Drive, Sauk Rapids).

I first learned about this new brick-and-mortar restaurant when I saw they were open in a local Facebook group I'm part of. Within minutes of seeing the post, I was in my car on my way over to scope it out. My favorite food in the world is a good authentic taco, and I just had to try this new taqueria out.

Walking into Don Chuy I was greeted with the cheerful upbeat sound of Latin music filling the restaurant and the intoxicating smell of delicious Mexican food. The menu features a great selection of food, from tacos and tortas to burritos and bowls.

I went for my tried and true go-to when at a new place: carne asada (steak) tacos. It is my baseline for any new Mexican place I try. In my mind, a good carne asada is the mark of a place that knows what they are doing.

After basically inhaling my meal, I can confirm they know what they are doing. The meat was beautifully seasoned, the salsas on the side provided the perfect amount of kick, and I liked that the cut of the onion was a slice as opposed to the usual raw diced.

Fantastic food, quick service, and really nice people. It's exactly what you want when you go out. Don Chuy Taqueria is going to be a great addition to the Sauk Rapids area!

Their hours of operation are Tuesday to Sunday 11:00 am to 8:30 pm. Be sure to follow them on Facebook for updates.

