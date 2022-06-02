New Store Grand Opening this month – Crossroads Mall St. Cloud

There has been a sign in front of one of the stores in the Crossroads Mall in St. Cloud for a few months. Recently, within the past couple of weeks, there has been some activity and now, there is a grand opening scheduled for that store within the mall.

Dream House Boutique is located near the Target wing.

If you are not familiar with Dream House Boutique, they have had mostly an online presence. This included Instagram and Facebook. They claim that they are your "one stop shop" for women's clothes, hair clips, lashes, etc. The store is a black owned business with hashtags on their social media pages including Houston, Atlanta, Omaha and Miami. This will be the first physical store in the St. Cloud area.

Get our free mobile app

The Grand Opening and ribbon cutting ceremony is scheduled for Saturday, June 18th. This is according to the Crossroads website:

So, it looks like there will be four hours after the ribbon cutting to browse around the store and get the first "grand opening" deals. As for the permanent hours, that information should be made clear by the grand opening date.

CHECK IT OUT: See the 100 most popular brands in America