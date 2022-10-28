New Salon Almost Ready To Open In Foley

FOLEY (WJON News) - Work continues to turn a former Chinese restaurant into a salon and spa.

The Blue Door Salon in Foley is planning a soft opening in mid-November. The salon is remodeling and expanding into the former restaurant next door to add additional services not offered in the area.

The co-owners: Rachel Faber, Jen Rice, and Heather Zirbes have worked together for a few years, with Zirbes operating a med-spa room in the salon with stylists Faber and Rice. This summer, an opportunity arose to expand the salon, and with it, the salon and spa treatments offered.

Blue Door Salon owners (l to r): Rachel Faber, Jen Rice, Heather Zirbes. Photo: Jeff McMahon, WJON. Blue Door Salon owners (l to r): Rachel Faber, Jen Rice, Heather Zirbes. Photo: Jeff McMahon, WJON. loading...

Pedicures, manicures, and I.V. hydration will be offered, and the group is looking to add a massage therapist and an esthetician to bring more services to the salon.

Rice says her customers are excited about the additions.

15% of our clientele is actually from Foley. So 85% of our clientele is traveling to Foley to have their hair done. I already have clients that are talking about multitasking and not having to go to different places to do things.

The new services will be offered in a unique space. The former Chinese restaurant is being transformed into a park-like setting thanks to help from the owners, their spouses, and friends in the community. Pedicures are planned on porch swings, and massages in pergola-covered rooms.

The salon is hiring – with an emphasis on massage therapists, nail techs, and stylists.