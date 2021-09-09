New ROCORI Principal Joins Students in First Day of School

COLD SPRING -- It was the first day of school Thursday for students at ROCORI High School along with their new principal. Ryan Hauge was hired in August and started school in his new role as principal.

Hauge started as a social studies teacher in St. Francis, where he coached basketball and golf. After that, he was the Activities Director in Sartell.

I really wanted to work for the community I live in and be involved here. And, I wanted to get back into the instructional side of working in schools.

Get our free mobile app

Hauge says his favorite part of the first day of school is the excitement on the kids' faces.

It's been awesome. It's been fun to walk around and see kids that are new to our building, see sixth graders that are trying to figure out their lockers, see kids showing you new shoes they got for the first day of school. It's great to see the excitement of kids coming to school and wanting to be here.

Hauge says he is excited to learn from the staff about how the school runs and what his role will be.

LOOK: Here are the 10 US golf destinations with the most courses per capita Discover where you can find the best access in the country for your pick of courses, the unique terrain that lends itself to world-class golf, and what makes select clubs noteworthy.