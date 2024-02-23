New Resident Looking To “Meat” Minnesota Tradition

When you move to a different part of the country from what you’ve known all your life, there are things that take a little getting used to. My wife and I have experienced this firsthand when we moved to St. Cloud in September.

Now that I’ve learned my way around for the most part without having to use my GPS, I’ve started noticing things around me, and I started noticing signs that left me asking questions. Those signs read: “Meat Raffle”.

You would have to know my sarcastic humor to appreciate the thoughts that first ran through my head when I saw the words “Meat Raffle”. We didn't have those in North Carolina or Virginia, so I was left wondering.

I’ve decided that I want to go to a meat raffle. Afterall I really like hamburger, pork chops etc., all the meats that can be won at a meat raffle.

This week I took to the airwaves along with our station mobile apps and social media pages asking listeners where the best place to go to a meat raffle was in the area. Here are some of the top answers we got.

Brothers Porky Pine Bar and Grill in Hillman-

Spunky’s Bar in Avon-

Backshed Brewing in Waite Park-

The Cave Bar and Grill in Hillman-

MT’s on 8th in St. Cloud-

Other places getting votes were:

Corky’s in Richmond

Good Fellas in Ronneby

Mr. Jim’s in Foley

Molitor's Quarry Bar and Grill in Sauk Rapids

The Hideaway Bar in Rockville

Palmer House North Bar & Grill in Clear Lake

Many communities around the area have VFW’s or American Legion locations that regularly host meat raffles as well.

Through this process I’ve been able to connect to a Facebook group whose members share the fun of going to meat raffles. My plan is to meet with them soon and go deeper into the tradition of the meat raffle.

But until then, I've got a list of options that I need to check out. Maybe I'll see you along the way on my meat raffle crawl.