New Rayus Radiology Clinic Expands Services For Patient Care

SARTELL -- A long-time central Minnesota business is operating in a new building and under a new name.

Rayus Radiology, formerly known as CDI, moved into their new facility attached to St. Cloud Orthopedics in Sartell last month.

Get our free mobile app

Chad Rusch is the Senior Director of Operations and Business Development. He says the name change was part of a company wide rebranding effort.

A lot of these markets we've acquired over the years have still be operating under their own name. So this past year we've rebranded to have all of our markets operate under the same name.

Rayus has been in the central Minnesota community for about 28 years and specializes in outpatient imagining services such as MRI or ultrasound.

Derik Weldon is the Medical Director at Rayus. He says they are excited about their clinic expansion and the opportunity to grow their services, especially in pain care.

Pain care is where a patient has some type of pain, they are referred here and seen by a specialist who can help guide them in their care. Our specialists work collaboratively with a patients provider to help answer those questions.

Weldon says they've also added new imagining technology to better help providers identify the specific issues their patients are facing.

He says their overall goal is to offer high quality access to care and he believes this new facility will continue to provide that for years to come.

Rayus Radiology is located in roughly 40 states and provides scans to about 1.2 million patients per year.