New Mountain Bike Trail in Sartell Nearly Finished

SARTELL (WJON News) - The new mountain bike course at Sauk River Regional Park in Sartell is almost complete.

City Engineer April Ryan says while some work still remains on the trails, there are some areas open for bikers now.

The north side of the trails are done, and the south side of the trails is almost wrapped up. There is a skills development course up by the parking lot they are working on. So in the next couple of weeks they should be fully complete and ready for use.

Ryan says the heavy rainfall this Spring did delayed the project a little.

The large rain events did wash out a couple of the trail spots. We did learn from that and corrected those spots so they will be ready to go.

In addition to the two miles of bike trails, other improvements include a paved trail system from the parking lot to the swimming beach area, a park shelter and new signage.

Ryan says this will be a great new amenity for riders of all skill levels and will enhance the overall park experience.

These amenities added to the existing walking trails really brings something new and exciting. We are looking forward to seeing more residents, and local bike enthusiasts get out here.

The park improvements were made possible with the help of Legacy Funding from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

Sauk River Regional Park is located behind Sam's Club.