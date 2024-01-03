New Minnesota Pizzeria Offering Free ‘Za To First 100 Guests During Grand Opening

DID YOU SAY PIZZA?

If you mention pizza, I'm probably in. Deep dish, flatbread; I don't know what it is about pizza that is sort of like a food that I could live off of my whole life because of its versatility. Pizza for breakfast? Yes, please. Pizza for lunch? Dinner? Snacking? I would never say no. Free Pizza? That's an absolute yes. If you feel the same way, you might just be interested in learning about this pizza place that's ready to give it to you for FREE!

Get our free mobile app

NEW PIZZERIA COMING TO MAPLE GROVE!

There is a new Tono Pizzeria & Cheesesteaks restaurant opening in Maple Grove on Saturday, January 13th, and they're inviting you to try their pizza. The newest addition of Tono Pizzeria & Cheesesteaks will be located at 7767 Main Street North in Maple Grove. This will be the 6th location in the Twin Cities area.

FREE PIZZA TO THE FIRST 100 GUESTS

If you are one of the first 100 visitors to the restaurant at 10:45 am on opening day, January 13th, 2024, you'll receive a ticket for one FREE pizza, which will be redeemable during the grand opening event, according to a report.

A 7th location is also going up in Inver Grove Heights soon.

WHAT MAKES TONO'S SPECIAL?

How does Tono's menu stand up to others? Tono focuses on individual-sized pizzas and cheesesteaks that are made with never-frozen prime beef and fresh-baked rolls. Yum!

Tono's is a fast-casual brick-oven pizzeria that offers cheesesteaks and keeps customer visibility and flow of materials, including staff in the kitchen visible and at the forefront of their restaurants. They have hand-built brick ovens that are constructed in-store. Their oven is the centerpiece that is there to grab the customer's attention because at Tono's, they feel that people love to watch their food being made for them.

You can watch the dough being pulled and stretched, and then watch the toppings being placed on your pizza, right down to it going into the brick oven. They were featured in PMQ Pizza Magazine in October 2020, Twin Cities Pioneer Press, and more.

Eighty First Avenue/Youtube

."}" data-sheets-userformat="{"2":33554688,"11":4,"28":1}">

What Are the Signature Drinks From Every State?

."}" data-sheets-userformat="{"2":33554688,"11":4,"28":1}">

KEEP READING: What were the most popular baby names from the past 100 years?