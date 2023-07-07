Ice cream has got to be a favorite in the summer. Tasty, sweet, cold, refreshing and so good Unless you're lactose intolerant, of course. Then maybe stay away or go with a vegan option. Glad we have those options.

The Minnesota State Fair has a "signature malt" flavor every year. And in my option it's usually something a little off. Something different than the "normal" flavors that you may encounter in a malt that you would just buy at a regular ice cream shop.

Last year, 2022, the Minnesota State Fair signature malt flavor was Key Lime. Yikes. I know, I'm probably in the minority in my dislike of this flavor. I don't like Key Lime pie either. People always say "you just haven't had a good one". The first one I ever had was actually in the Florida Keys. I just don't like it.

This time for 2023, the fair has a signature flavor that is probalby a bit more universally liked...maybe. This year the signature flavor is cherry. A cherry malt. Officially it's "cheers for cherries". I've heard of strawberry, but cherry? And yes, I realize that picture on this story is a strawberry shake. That's a bit more common, But this is a little bit of a twist on a favorite. People will either love it or they won't. But this is a flavor that I would at least try. Just give it a whirl. This malt will be available in the Dairy building. With all of the other ice cream. The line in that building used to be crazy long, but now they sory of fixed that problem. Kind of. Instead of it winding all the way through the building they now have a turning line like you are waiting for a ride at an amusement park.

According to Bring Me the News, this is what you can expect:

The Minnesota State Fair kicks off August 24th and runs through Labor Day You can get advanced tickets through their website. Save a buck or two.

