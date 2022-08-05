New Hand Car Wash and Detailing Business Opening in Waite Park

WAITE PARK -- Another new car wash has opened in the St. Cloud area, but this one has a more personal touch. M & W Hand Car Wash Automotive Care Center is at 65 10th Avenue South in Waite Park.

Owner Marlene Mattei says they'll hand wash your vehicle, and detail it inside one of their five bays while you wait.

Mattei says the idea came to her when she needed to return a rental car in the wintertime and couldn't find anywhere indoors to vacuum and detail the car before returning it.

Mattei says they are open for car washes and detailing now and are working to renovate the front lobby into a lounge area.

Get our free mobile app

The lounge will have a deli and alcoholic beverages available while you wait for your car. Mattei expects the front lobby to be completed by November.

The long-term goal is to start a loyalty program and expand into detailing motorcycles, classic cars, and trucks.

Mattei is also opening Holly's Lakeside Bar & Grill in the former 400 Club on Pleasant Lake. The bar portion of the business is expected to open by the middle of August.

KEEP LOOKING: See What 50 of America's Most 'Pupular' Dog Breeds Look Like as Puppies

CHECK IT OUT: See the 100 most popular brands in America