New Food Vendor Announced For The 2023 Minnesota Renaissance Festival
We are still a few months away from the Minnesota Renaissance Festival, but that doesn't mean we can't start thinking about it. One Minnesota restaurant took to social media recently to announce they were going to be serving up food at one of the most popular events in Minnesota. Smoke in Lonsdale took to social media earlier this week to make the announcement, and it appears they are REALLY excited!
I got the chance to get to know Chef Andrew and the crew when I was living in Southern Minnesota, and if you get the chance to stop by his brick-and-mortar store, do it because the BBQ is phenomenal, plus there is a HUGE craft beer selection that is constantly changing to compliment the ever-changing menu.
You can find out more information about the Renaissance Festival by heading here.
