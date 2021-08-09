New Facebook Group Holding St. Cloud Vaccine Protest Thursday

A new Facebook group called Medical Freedom Central MN is holding a rally against forced vaccination on Thursday, August 12 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Hester Park.

The group was created on August 8, 2021 and already has the support of more than 14,000 people.

According to the official event page they're inviting people to, "come join us as we stand up for our rights and freedom of choice...bring your kids, friends, and family as we stand up TOGETHER."

An earlier post on the page states, "This rally will be a Rally: we will meet at Hester Park and line the sidewalks with people ready to stand."

In the about section on Facebook it states, "this group is dedicated to all those in favor of MEDICAL FREEDOM , this is not about to non it’s all about the RIGHT to C h o o s e !!"

In the comments section several nurses have expressed their support. One Facebook user asked, "this may be a dumb question but nurses, are you wearing scrubs to this?"

Another user replied, "I will be, only because I'm working until 7:30 and will have to hurry there."

The group also stated, "Silence isn’t an option anymore. Speak up, stand up and let’s STOP THE MANDATE. Because healthcare workers is just the start. It will not stop there."

The rally is open to everyone including children. You can find more information about the event on the group's official Facebook page.

