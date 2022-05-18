New Book Vending Machine Getting Students Excited About Reading

SARTELL -- A new vending machine has Sartell students excited not for snacks, but for reading.

Pine Meadow Primary School installed a book vending machine at the start of the school year to help support the habit of reading.

Principal Sara Nelson says students and classrooms earn a special token when reaching academic and behavioral goals.

Kids are able to earn the books by exhibiting being safe, engaged and respectful. We award the kids with SABRE Strong tickets and they go into a drawing and every Friday we drawn 10 names out of there and those kids can choose a book.

Nelson says the book then becomes part of the student's classroom or home libraries.

She says the machine has been well accepted throughout the school and it's been fun to watch students get excited about reading.

The kids love it, the machine will talk back to them saying congratulations or keep up the hard work. The students really enjoy seeing the books and deciding which one to choose for their class.

Nelson says new books are rotated regularly which helps keeps students interested and engaged.

The machine was made possible thanks to the school's partnership with the Sartell-St. Stephen PreK-5 PTO and Sartell-St. Stephen Education Foundation.

