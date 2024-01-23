LITTLE FALLS (WJON News) -- A new adult daycare facility will be opening soon in Little Falls. Horizon Health Incorporated's Adult Day Services will bring the first adult daycare center to Morrison County since existing centers closed during the pandemic.

Get our free mobile app

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Director Lauren Triplett says the center will have a big impact on Little Falls:

"I think it's going to be a huge impact on the Little Falls community. From my understanding when the COVID Pandemic hit a lot of the adult day centers closed down here in Little Falls so now reopening one is going to give respite to the caregivers for these individuals throughout the day so they can attend appointments, go out to lunch, do shopping, things like that."

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Triplett says they want the center to have a club-type atmosphere and will have an in-house salon, and an on-site kitchen. She says they will have a lot of activities like gaming, crafts, and puzzles for people to do as well.

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Triplett says they are looking for donations for items like books, games, puzzles, craft supplies, plant seeds, and seedlings. They are also in need of volunteer hairdressers, and volunteers for teaching activities. Anyone who would like to volunteer can contact Triplett at ltriplett@horizonhealthservices.com.

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

The center is for people ages 55 and older and will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. Triplett says they hope to be open within a month once the state approves their license.

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

Take a Look Around the Shoppes of Little Falls

Come Visit Gilman, Minnesota in Pictures