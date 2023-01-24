When we are sitting in the middle of a Minnesota winter, the thoughts of Summer seem to invade our minds more than normal. People book vacations to warm destinations, plan summer get-togethers, think about things that happen in the summer and longing for those things.

Well, one thing you won't have to wait as long for is a summer favorite beer. Leinenkugel's Summer Shandy is going to make an appearance a bit earlier this year.

According to Bring Me the News. last year Summer Shandy beer was released in February (it's usually March) and stopped production in September. They will be doing that again this year.

So Leinies is doing the smart thing and capitalizing on what Minnesotans want... the sounds, feels and drinks of Summer. Even if the weather isn't cooperating with that, we can all sit inside and pretend that it is.

So, basically go snowmobiling, skiing, skating, snowshoeing, snowboarding, tubing, whatever winter sport you like. Then, come in and grab a Summer Shandy and have the taste of summer. In the winter. Best of both worlds? That might be a stretch. But there it is. Enjoy.

