Why Was LeBron James Hanging Out In A Rochester, Minnesota High School This Week?

According to ABC 6 NEWS/KAAL in Rochester, Minnesota, LeBron James was seen around Rochester Lourdes High School on Tuesday. The reason he is hanging out at the school is unclear.

The station notes that James and his son, Bronny, have been in the Rochester area recently for testing at the Mayo Clinic after Bronny suffered a cardiac arrest during a University of Southern California basketball practice.

Of course, no one is allowed to actually see LeBron. Both Rochester Police and school staff have been working hard to 'protect James' privacy,' going so far as to cover up the windows to the gymnasium.

KAAL:

“I know some of the football boys and soccer boys have been trying to get glimpses of him,” said Beth Sarkaria, a parent of a Lourdes High School student, “And they’ve had police over here to kind of, help him protect his privacy.”

So, what is LeBron doing in Rochester hanging out at a Catholic High School? As boring as it sounds, he is probably just putting up shots and working on his basketball skills with the NBA season coming up soon.

Typically when the Twins' Winter Caravan makes a stop in St. Cloud the players (and especially the pitchers) will head over to the Husky Dome to work on their skills and get a workout in.

In 2019 pitcher Jose Berrios and outfielder Eddie Rosario both swing by the Husky Dome for workouts.

In 2020, it was Randy Dobnak and pitching coach Wes Johnson who stopped by the Dome to get in a workout.

I'm not sure if the Twins had a workout during their 2023 Caravan tour stop, but we do know where they went for lunch.