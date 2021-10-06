Native Father Speaks on Late Daughter’s Life

ST. Cloud -- Monte Fronk, a member of the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe, will be telling the story of his late daughter on the campus of St. Cloud State University on Thursday.

Nada Fronk, his daughter, was murdered by her boyfriend in a murder suicide on May 26th of this year at the age of 24.

This Sunday is the year anniversary of the signing of Savannah's Act, a law that directs the Department of Justice to develop law enforcement and justice protocols to address missing or murdered native Americans.

The event is a collaboration between the St. Cloud State University American Indian Canter, the Department of Ethnic, Gender, and Woman's Studies, the Multicultural Resource Center, the Racial Issues Colloquium, the School of Public Affairs, and the Woman's Center.

Fronk will be speaking about his daughter's life from 2:00 to 3:15 p.m. in the Atwood Memorial Center's Voyageurs room on Thursday. Parking is available in the Fourth Avenue Parking Ramp.

The event is free and open to the public.