If there was a contest on this day for National Yodel for Your Neighbors Day, I am proud to say that my Grandma Dorothy would have won this hands down. At least in Minnesota. But don't let me get too ahead of myself.

Did you know that January 30 is National Yodel for Your Neighbors Day? Yeah, I didn't know right away either, but happened to be looking on something about yodeling a little bit ago and saw that this was a day each year where anyone and everyone are encouraged to try their hand at yodeling to their neighbors.

Seems kinds of strange now-a-days, but a little history of yodeling according to EduVast.com:

The singing art form is thought to have been discovered in the Central Alps in the 1500s. Shepherds used the distinctive sound to communicate with people in the hills and to herd their cattle. The art was most likely brought to America in the 1800s by German immigrants from Pennsylvania. Yodeling became popular amount minstrels and touring groups from Europe. The trend piqued America's interest, and homegrown family singing groups like the Hutchinson Family Singers began performing the art.

Another person who began yodeling in parts of Minnesota and North Dakota years ago, was my Grandma Dorothy. Her very well known stage name back then was Linda Lu, and in my opinion she was sensational.

My Minnesota Grandma Dorothy AKA Linda Lu Image Credit: Megan Zee via TSM My Minnesota Grandma Dorothy AKA Linda Lu Image Credit: Megan Zee via TSM loading...

She was 17 years old when she won the Traverse County Fair talent competition in Wheaton, Minnesota. After she had shared her yodeling and guitar playing talents she was then asked to join the "WDAY Hayloft Jamboree Road Show". My grandma and the group Co-op Shoppers performed a one hour show for 26 years as well as traveled around and performed much of the region near Fargo, North Dakota and Moorhead, Minnesota where she resided most of her life with my grandpa.

Image Credit: Megan Zee via TSM Grandpa and Grandma Dorothy/Linda Lu Image Credit: Megan Zee via TSM loading...

I remember it was later in life that I learned my grandma and I shared the common interest of working in radio as well as singing. But her vocals and talent of yodeling are something I could only dream and wish of being able to do. A few years before she passed my Uncle put together pictures and recordings of Grandma singing and it reminded me of growing up and her playing the piano or guitar as well as yodeling and singing for the family.

Image Credit: Megan Zee/TSM Image Credit: Megan Zee/TSM loading...

Today's Day being Yodel for you neighbors brought up many good memories and I wanted to reminisce, so thank you for letting me share a little of my family history.

So when I say my Grandma would win at a day such as Yodel for Your Neighbors Day, she really would. It's almost a lost talent, but those that can yodel I admire. Not everyone can make it sound as beautiful as my Grandmas was able to. Here's a little clip of her from way back in the 1940's/1950's to give you an idea of what yodeling is or how it should sound and if you know how to yodel or know someone who does, share with me by messaging us in our app please, I'd love to hear about it!

