My Interview with a Ghostbuster
It’s not every day you get to talk to a ghostbuster. Echo Bodine, an author, psychic, and self-proclaimed ghostbuster, has published a new book called “How to live a happily ever afterlife – Stories of trapped souls and how not to become one of them”.
Since she was making the rounds talking about her new book, and I was guest-hosting “It Matters with Kelly Cordes” on WJON, I had the opportunity to ask her all the questions that everyone asks!
- Yes, you can turn the ability on and off
- Yes, ghosts can see you, even if you can’t see them
- Some people can see ghosts, others just “feel” them
- Can you choose to cross over
- Why wouldn’t you go
Listen to my interview with Echo below, or click here to go to her website.
Listen to my interview here: