MUST SEE: Sartell Home With Indoor Hot Tub, Sauna Hits Market

One of my guilty pleasures after my son goes to bed at night is surfing homes for sale on Zillow while mindlessly eating a large bowl of popcorn. Every once in a while I stumble across really neat home features that are a rarity in this area.

Recently, I stumbled on a Sartell home at 1006 10th Avenue North on Zillow that's got everything a Minnesotan would want in the winter--its own indoor hot tub and sauna.

I mean, what more would one need? The indoor hot tub appears to be on a lower level of the home inside its own room. It's completely surrounded by waterproof flooring so you won't track water throughout the house. It would feel like you're living in your own little hotel oasis 365 days a year. Can you even imagine what hosting a gathering in this house would be like? You'd be the talk of your friend's circle. The sauna also looks super relaxing!

That's not all this four-bedroom, six-bathroom home has to offer. With 5,084 square feet of finished space, you'll also find a whirlpool tub in the bathroom, a gym, a floor-to-ceiling fireplace, a mudroom, rec room, office space, and so much more.

Seriously, you'd never have to leave home! All you need to do now is find a job where you can work remotely.

The property is listed for $530,000 is listed with Natasha Arevalo with VoigtJohnson. It's MLS ID# 6123550.

1006 10th Ave N, Sartell, MN 56377

