Remember the time when it was rare to see a Bald Eagle flying around?

For nearly 30 years, from 1978 to 2007 our National Bird was on the Endangered Species List. Fun fact though, Minnesota was one of five states where it was designated as threatened, which means it wasn't endangered yet...but could become endangered soon enough.

Photo by Mathew Schwartz on Unsplash

Growing up in Minnesota in the country, on a rare occasion, my dad or mom would point up to the sky and say look at that beautiful Bald Eagle flying above. To this day we still point one out when we see one, but it's definitely not as rare as it once was.

However, one thing that I feel is rare, is to see several of these distinguished birds in one place. Yes I have seen two, maybe three together at a time, but it's usually an eaglet that hasn't quite left the nest yet. After seeing a post via Facebook on the Quirky Minnesota Places, perhaps this too will start being a more common occurrence.

One of the members of the group, recently shared photos she took in Minnesota, in Isanti County (exact location has not been shared for privacy reasons), of a large gathering of the Bald Eagle and as Karen S. explained it;

Now this was majestic! This tree full of Eagles was pointed out to me on a motorcycle ride this summer. No more going to Wabasha for my fill of Eagle watching. This tree I'm told is full of eagles year round as it is on a pig farm and an easy meal for them.

She also noted that the photos "were taken just before Christmas" and what a sight it had to be. Look at a few of the photos.

Photo 1:

Image Credit: Karen Schneeberger via Facebook

Photo 2:

Image Credit: Karen Schneeberger via Facebook

Photo 3:

Image Credit: Karen Schneeberger via Facebook

The photo has garnered many likes, loves, shares and more already, as you can imagine. But a few comments were actually educational too. Such as Pat Q. shared,

This picture made me curious about what a group of eagles is called. On the wing, they're a Soar of Eagles. A large gathering, as in your picture, is a Convocation of Eagles. Both names are impressive, in my opinion.

and I for one would have to agree. But I also read from another comment made by Krystal M. that her sister once experienced a "convocation", as they say, that was even larger than this one of what looks to be 18 or more. She shared,

My sister used to live right next to a chicken barn near Royalton...the eagles that would sit in the trees surrounding that house...never have I ever seen that many eagles in one spot...50-100 easily! It was amazing to see for sure!

Seeing that many Bald Eagles at once would be an incredible wonder. But hearing a few of these stories and seeing photo proof, it definitely goes to show that the Bald Eagle has made a come back, in a large way, and we are fortunate in Minnesota to enjoy the sights!

Do you have some cool Eagle Photos from Minnesota you'd like to share!

