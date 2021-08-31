Must See! Cold Spring Taxidermy House For Sale AGAIN

Listen, I'm all about rockin' a good deer head on the wall every once-in-awhile. But, this is just so over the top. This would be the perfect home for the hunting enthusiast in your life. A massive house decked out with hundreds of taxidermy animals is for sale in Cold Spring. You just have to see it to believe it. From the outside, the four bedroom 3.5 bath home seems pretty normal, until you take a look inside.

Get our free mobile app

The home located at 27785 Hidden Cove Rd in Cold Spring is definitely one-of-a-kind with a price to prove it.

The house has been on and off the market since 2018. The listing was removed from the market in February 2021. It was listed again in March and underwent a price change a month ago.

There was a price increase. The home was originally going for $1,299,000. Now, it's on the market for $1,449,000.

The owners have decorated their living room with exotic animals and a giant life size taxidermy giraffe. We're sorry to say, but, if you buy the home the animals don't stay.

If you are interested, Realtor.com says the house comes complete with waterfront property and beach access. The home also has a sauna, temperature controlled wine cellar, floor to ceiling windows, a wet bar, chef's kitchen, heated outdoor kitchen, jacuzzi tubs and more. It's currently for sale with Chris Hauck of Coldwell Banker Realty - St. Cloud/Sartell.

This home may be your waterfront oasis, but right now it looks like a zoo!