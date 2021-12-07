Must Have Country Christmas Albums to add to Your Holiday Collection This Year
Do you love country Christmas albums? Are you the one that doesn't buy albums any other time of year, but when you talk Christmas album collections, you are THE person to add to your collection religiously every year? I may have a few that you could add to your collection that will be as timeless as some of your current Christmas favorites.
Kelly Clarkson certainly doesn't disappoint when she sings, and she's got that powerful voice that literally calls the angels out of heaven to get you in the spirit of the holiday. Kelly's album "When Christmas Comes Around" is a 15 track album featuring classic Christmas songs as well as fun-loving holiday favorites. This album was released in October of this year (2021).
Carrie Underwood originally released her first Christmas album entitled, "The Gift," in 2020, but now she's released it as a special edition that includes three more songs to this years special edition.
Mr. Christmas? Yes...he is. There is nothing that has been more of a hit with me than listening to Brett Eldredge sing Christmas tunes. It's like he was born for it. If you don't have ANY Christmas albums and are looking to start your collection, this is going to be a timeless classic. "Mr. Christmas," is magical. It's not just his singing ability, and the songs he has chosen, it's everything, including the orchestral creations behind him that make this an absolute Christmas album that will stand the test of time.
Some other fun Christmas releases this year include:
- Brett Young "Brett Young and Friends Sing The Christmas Classics"
- Pistol Annies "Hell of a Holiday"
- Josh Turner "King Size Manger"
- Cody Johnson "A Cody Johnson Christmas"