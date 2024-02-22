Museum To Sell Herb Brooks Bobblehead Celebrating Miracle On Ice Anniversary

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum has announced a trio of officially licensed bobbleheads to commemorate the USA's hockey win over Russia at the 1980 Olympic Games.

The first bobblehead features the coach of the team, Herb Brooks. Proceeds from sales of the Brooks bobble will benefit the Herb Brooks Foundation.

Standing on a red, white, and blue base bearing his name in gold, the Herb Brooks bobblehead is wearing a plaid blazer with a brown tie, pants, and shoes. The backing of the bobblehead includes Brooks’ famous speech he delivered to his team prior to the “Miracle on Ice” game against the Soviet Union: “Great moments are born from great opportunity. And that’s what you have here tonight, boys. That’s what you’ve earned here tonight. … One game, if we played ‘em 10 times, they might win nine. But not this game. Not tonight. Tonight, we skate with ‘em. Tonight, we stay with ‘em, and we shut them down because we can! Tonight, we are the greatest hockey team in the world. … You were born to be players, every one of you. You were meant to be here tonight. This is your time. Their time is done; it’s over. I’m sick and tired of hearing about what a great hockey team the Soviets have. Screw ‘em. This is your time! Now go out there and take it!” The bottom of the speech includes the coach’s signature, along with logos of USA Hockey and the Herb Brooks Foundation.

The other 'Miracle on Ice' themed bobbleheads include one of Jack O'Callahan and one with a blank Team USA sweater that is customizable with an included sticker pack.

"We’re excited to unveil these bobbleheads of USA Hockey legends Herb Brooks and Jack O’Callahan as well as a Team USA Hockey bobblehead that fans can customize,” National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said. “Both men were instrumental in one of the greatest moments in sports history and these bobbleheads will be must-haves for sports fans!”