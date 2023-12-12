Multiple People Arrested After Attempting Demonstration On MN Interstate

Multiple people were arrested yesterday afternoon in Minneapolis after they attempted to demonstrate on and along I-94, near the Lowry Hill Tunnel. The Minnesota State Patrol posted on social media about the arrests and gave a reason as to why the demonstrators were arrested.

Troopers arrested eight individuals and issued two citations following an incident this evening in and around the Lowry Hill Tunnel in Minneapolis.

We received reports around 4:30 p.m. that groups were gathering on the pedestrian bridge near the tunnel and were affixing signs to state property. As troopers were working to handle that incident, it was reported that several vehicles were blocking the eastbound lanes of Interstate 94 in the tunnel.

Troopers went to that scene and encountered vehicles intentionally impeding their response. Troopers made several arrests. There was no use of force or injuries reported during this incident. There were eight vehicles and three trailers towed from the scene.

Arrests: • 5 adult males booked into the Hennepin County Jail for obstructing the legal process/impeding traffic. • 1 adult male booked into the Hennepin County Jail for fleeing in a motor vehicle. • 1 adult female booked into the Hennepin County Jail for possession of a firearm without a permit. • 1 juvenile male booked into the Hennepin County Juvenile Detention Center for fleeing in a motor vehicle.

Citations: • 1 juvenile male for impeding traffic. • 1 adult male for impeding traffic.

We support the right to exercise one’s First Amendment rights, but the freeway is not the place to do so. The closure of an interstate freeway for the purposes of a demonstration is unacceptable. Freeways are used by everyone and are an artery for emergency vehicles. It is illegal to walk on the freeway and blocking traffic is dangerous for everyone involved or impacted.

While the Minnesota State Patrol didn't identify what the arrested or cited individuals were demonstrating against.

