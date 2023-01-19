Muleya Named New EPIC Coordinator

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Greater St. Cloud Development Corporation has named a new EPIC Coordinator.

Michelo Muleya will begin her new role on January 30th.

EPIC (Exploring Potential Interests and Careers) is a community collaborative composed of events, resources and programs that bridge education and industry for central Minnesota learners and employers.

GSDC Talent Director Gail Cruikshank says they are thrilled to welcome Muleya to the EPIC Team.

As a recent college graduate, she knows the challenges and opportunities available to our future workforce and is poised to ensure we are providing opportunities and experiences best aligned with our students' desires.

Muleya's role will be to lead, develop, implement and support efforts to grow and expand career exploration opportunities for central Minnesota students in partnership with local educators, business and community leaders.

Muleya is a St. Cloud State University graduate, with a degree in elective studies and a minor in real estate. She volunteered at the 2019 EPIC student event.