The kids are home for the summer and you're tasked with entertaining them. There are only so many trips to the park and local splash pad a family can handle before the kids are complaining they're bored.

Marcus Parkwood Cinema knows this and they're here to help. The theater is actually hosting a Kids Summer Cinema series where movie tickets are only $2.

That price is for people of all ages, too, not just kids. It's a really neat deal and pretty affordable for large families. Plus, it's a pretty cheap way to beat the heat for a few hours. Have you seen the heat index for July 23--it's 97.

The movies run Sundays, Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays through August 19 in the Dream Lounger. Each week there's a new featured movie, so you can add this to your weekly activity rotation.

This week the theater is showing 'Shrek' on July 25th through the 29th. The following feature will be 'The Secret Life of Pets' August 1 through 5. 'Trolls World Tour' is August 8 through 12. And, closing out the 'Kids Summer Cinema' will be 'Sing' running August 15 through 19. Show times do vary.

Quite honestly, I don't care so much about what kids movie is on the screen. I'm just focused on the giant bucket of buttery popcorn paired with an iced cold beverage. That's all I need to be happy.

Tickets are available through Marcus Parkwood Cinema's website. The theater is located at 1533 Frontage Road North in Waite Park.

The next Kids Summer Cinema movie is coming up on Sunday, July 25 at 12:15 p.m.

